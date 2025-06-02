Yankees Release Former Guardians Pitcher
Carlos Carrasco's second stint on the New York Yankees' 26-man roster this season was short-lived.
According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees are placing the veteran right-hander on outright waivers as they prepare to activate fellow right-hander Fernando Cruz from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
Carrasco was called up to the majors in place of Yerry De los Santos yesterday, who was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, after New York used six relievers in a 18-2 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The 38-year-old was not used as the Yankees avoided their first sweep of the year, and is now no longer on the club's roster.
Carrasco cracked the Opening Day roster after agreeing to a minor league deal in February and made eight starts, posting a 5.91 ERA before being designated for assignment on May 6.
He cleared waivers that time around, however, and accepted an assignment to Triple-A instead of electing free agency. Carrasco could chose to remain with the Yankees and return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again, where he logged a 9.95 ERA in 6 1/3 innings, should he go unclaimed.
In 332 career major league outings, 263 of which have come with the Guardians, Carrasco has recorded a 4.18 ERA, 3.75 FIP and 1,687 strikeouts across 1,673 2/3 innings.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!