Yankees Send Reliever to Triple-A
The New York Yankees have announced the corresponding move following their promotion of right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco.
Ahead of their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where they'll look to avoid being swept for the first time this season, the Yankees announced that they optioned right-handed pitcher Yerry De los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
De los Santos logged a 3.00 ERA, 3.09 FIP and 1.917 WHIP in his 10 big league outings for New York.
He first joined the organization in November 2023 on a minor league deal after spending nearly a decade with the Pittsburgh Pirates after signing as an international free agent in July 2014.
With Pittsburgh, De los Santos posted a 4.14 ERA over 48 outings and 50 innings at the big league level between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
The 27-year-old finished last season with a 4.12 ERA and 1.441 WHIP in 51 appearances and 59 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while never receiving a call-up to the majors.
The Yankees added De los Santos to their 40-man roster in November as a means of keeping him from reaching free agency.
He did not make the club's Opening Day roster, but he was recalled as the 27th man for a doubleheader on April 27 against the Toronto Blue Jays before being added to the 26-man roster on May 6.
