Yankees Release Former Pirates Reliever
The New York Yankees have made another roster move today. According to a post by the team on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Pinstripes released right-handed relief pitcher JT Brubaker.
The Yankees designated Brubaker for assignment on Tuesday and is now released as a free agent, given that no other teams have picked him up. In 16 innings across 12 games with the Yankees, Brubaker threw a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, the best numbers of his major league career, which began in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Throughout his MLB career, Brubaker has thrown a 4.91 ERA in 331.2 innings and 75 games.
The Pirates selected the right-hander in the sixth-round of the 2015 MLB draft. Brubaker — who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, missing the entire season — was dealt to the Yankees in exchange for infield prospect Keiner Delgado in March of 2024. He did not play in 2024, first appearing in Pinstripes on June 21 against the Baltimore Orioles.
The move to release Brubaker comes a week after the Yankees made aggressive moves at the MLB trade deadline to secure more bullpen arms from across the league. New York acquired the biggest relief arm on the market, Pirates' veteran David Bednar, as well as Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies and Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants.
Despite these additions, the Yankees lost five of their six games since the end of the trade deadline and the start of August. The losses included the club's first-ever series sweep by the Miami Marlins, and two of three games against the Texas Rangers. Relief pitching is one of New York's weakest areas even without an adjustment period for new additions. Long-time closer Devin Williams has been struggling all season and has a 5.44 2025 ERA, while Luke Weaver just has not been the same since returning from a three-week stint on the injured list with a strained hamstring.
It's clear the Yankees are making efforts to improve and secure victories, but it remains unclear if they'll be able to get consistent enough in time for a trip back to the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!