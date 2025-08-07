Padres Demote Former Yankees Outfielder
Former New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade is packing his bags. The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday they outrighted Wade to Triple-A El Paso.
Last week, the Padres designated Wade for assignment. Wednesday's demotion means he cleared waivers without a team making a claim.
By heading to El Paso, Wade is passing on the option to elect for free agency.
"This is the second time he’s been outrighted by the Padres this year," MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald wrote Wednesday. "The first came after he didn’t break camp with the club out of spring training. He could have elected free agency while retaining his $900K salary but decided to stick with the organization. He was selected back to the roster just over a week later and stuck on the roster until last week.
"Wade, 30, is a glove-first utility guy ... (and) can be a useful bench player since he can steal bases and provide defensive versatility. He has played every position on the diamond except for catcher and first base," McDonald added.
The Padres had little use for Wade after trading with the Baltimore Orioles for infielder Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Wade played in 59 games this season, hitting . 206. He played in 90 games last year with the Padres, hitting .217.
New York selected Wade in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. The versatile infielder made his major-league debut in 2017 with the Yankees. He played five seasons in the Bronx before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels after the 2021 season.
