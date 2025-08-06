New Details Emerge on Yankees, Athletics Trade Talks
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spent much of his time ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline working to improve the club's bullpen for the stretch run. This story is about the one that got away.
The market for closers was red-hot in the days and hours leading to the deadline. One of the best arms up for grabs was Mason Miller, with the Athletics shopping their All-Star reliever. The San Diego Padres ended up closing a deal for Miller. But they faced stiff competition.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the A's identified three teams "most likely to meet their price": the Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
"All three clubs turned to other options, declining to go to the same lengths the Padres did to acquire Miller for four additional years, sources with each of those teams said," Rosenthal wrote.
"The Yankees were unwilling to satisfy the A’s request for a package headed by either shortstop George Lombard Jr. ... or outfielder Spencer Jones, in addition to young pitching. Instead, they acquired three other relievers, David Bednar, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval," Rosenthal added.
Of course, we know how that's worked out so far. All three pitchers the Yankees acquired have looked shaky, contributing to the club's current five-game losing streak. In fact, Bird has been so unreliable that New York sent him down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Their struggles come as closer Devin Williams navigates his season-long spiral. After blowing Monday's game against the Texas Rangers, Williams saw his ERA climb to 5.44. That's almost five times what it was last year (1.25) and more than double his career ERA (2.39).
“We have really good guys down there, Devin included,” manager Aaron Boone said, per theNew York Post's Greg Joyce. “We’ve got to be able to close out these games though. … We’ve got to get it tightened up. ... There’s no time.”
The Yankees enter play Wednesday in third place in the American League Wild Card standings. They will drop to fourth place if the Rangers send New York to its sixth straight loss.
