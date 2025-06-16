Yankees' Gerrit Cole Won Red Sox Trade
The New York Yankees are struggling against the Boston Red Sox this season, losing another series at Fenway Park. But in the midst of their three-game battle, the Red Sox made a move that shocked the entire MLB world, trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
Boston decided to send their homegrown talent to the Giants in exchange for Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs and Jose Bello. San Francisco takes on just the second year of Devers' 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2024, and Boston is left hoping their rotation is improved enough to climb them back into a winning record.
This season, Dever is batting .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, but was the center of attention as the Red Sox had drama over his position. Dever suggested he was the team's third baseman before they signed Alex Bregman, moving him to designated hitter.
Drama and a strong season at the plate aside, the one player who came away with a clear victory in this trade is Yankees' star pitcher Gerrit Cole.
Against Cole, Dever's career averages are .350/.435/.975. In 44 regular season plate appearances agianst the New York pitcher, he has 14 hits, eight home runs and 20 RBIs. In the playoffs, he's one of two with three walks and an RBI.
It's easily Cole's worst opponent in the MLB.
Cole wouldn't see Dever this season regardless as he spends his year off the mound and dealing with injury. But next year, he'll re-enter the Boston-New York rivalry without having to worry about a key name to the matchup.
Everyone is stunned by the move the Red Sox pulled. Some in New York are thrilled that Boston removed one of the biggest names from the division. Few benefit more from it, though, than the New York pitcher who has success against almost the entire league - but not Devers.
