Yankees Hint at Luke Weaver Move
Luke Weaver has been out for just three weeks with a hamstring injury, but a recent roster move from the New York Yankees' front office suggests he'll be back on the mound tomorrow night.
The Yankees announced on Thursday that they optioned left-handed pitcher Jayvien Sandridge to their Triple-A affiliate following their final game and first win in a series against the Los Angeles Angels. Greg Joyce of the New York Post replied on Twitter, speculating that the move clears the way for Weaver to return from the Injured List on June 20.
The Yankees' star closer felt something in his hamstring while warming up on June 1 during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and has been out on the 15-day IL with a projected return timeline of 4-6 weeks. It seems he will beat that timeline handily.
On Wednesday, Weaver gave a cheeky reply to the press when asked about his return timeline, optimistically saying, "Today!" and sharing that he doesn't make realistic goals. If the chips fall in his favor, however, he may not have been far off.
Weaver had his first live batting practice since the injury on Tuesday, reporting afterward that he felt great and hasn't experienced any pain since the initial injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was optimistic also, but was waiting to give an official answer. This roster move appears to be that answer.
If he does return on Friday, it will be in the Yankees' first game in a series against the Baltimore Orioles.
In 24 games as closer, Luke Weaver has a 1.03 ERA and a 1-1 record, so while pitching hasn't been the team's primary concern, he would get back to dominating in a strong lineup.
The Yankees recently shook off an historic six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. Weaver's swift return would be another welcome win following a rough week, and it's looking likely.
