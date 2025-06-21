Yankees Once-Promising Infielder Facing Demotion
The New York Yankees are facing a litany of tough decisions in order to secure their spot at the top of the AL East and make it back to the World Series. At the center of these decisions are bench players just not performing the way they should, including shortstop Oswald Peraza.
Empire Sports Media's Alexander Wilson suggested this week that Peraza may be facing demotion back to the minors.
"Peraza has received opportunities, but there’s little indication he’s ready to contribute meaningfully during a stretch this critical," Wilson wrote.
A once-promising player — he was the second-best Yankees prospect in 2022 — Peraza has been struggling a lot this season. He's slashing a .157 batting average, .242 on base percentage .287 slugging percentage, by far the worst numbers since his major league call-up.
"He’s now in the bottom tier across almost every major offensive category aside from bat speed, which remains impressive," Wilson wrote. "The issue is, raw speed doesn’t translate to value if the bat doesn’t meet the ball — and that’s been Peraza’s problem. Peraza ranks near the bottom in MLB for strikeout rate, whiff percentage, and average exit velocity — a brutal combination."
The Yankees even toyed with the idea of the infielder making a position change and to right field prior to Giancarlo Stanton's return. Yankees manager Aaron Boone described the change as "... rare. But it’s a legit possibility," to press at the time.
With the Yankees just coming off a historic offensive drought and their longest losing streak so far this season, things aren't looking great for Peraza. The team still sits at the top of the AL East, but with a much smaller cushion, meaning there is far less room for mistakes. The Yankees have an opportunity to extend their lead by a few more games when they take on their division rival, the Baltimore Orioles this weekend from Yankee Stadium.
