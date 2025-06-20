Yankees Could Reunite With Veteran Infielder Before Deadline
The New York Yankees are looking to make a few moves before the trade deadline and after breaking a historic losing streak, they aren't going to hold back and pass on additions that could help them. The goal remains a World Series title, and to do that, they'll likely need to add to their roster before the fall.
One name being floated around is a familiar one. New York Post's Jon Heyman believes the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to move on from utility-man Isiah Kiner-Falefa before the trade deadline, and sees the New York Yankees as an option for the veteran.
SNY's Andy Martino shared the same belief in his recent mailbag, naming Kiner-Falefa as a target for New York.
"The Yankees continue to look for a righty bat, likely an infielder. It’s too early to do anything but speculate on specific names but Isiah Kiner-Falefa could fit the bill," Martino wrote.
The Yankees could use someone who just plays across the infield. DJ LeMahieu hasn't impressed recently and Jazz Chisholm Jr. might not be the perfect fit at third base and could move back to second. New York could use another option who's reliable at the plate and on defense, and Kiner-Falefa feels like he makes sense.
Heading into the weekend, Kiner-Falefa is batting .244/.304/.371 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. This season, he's played second, third and outfield for the Pirates.
The 30 year old spent the 2022 and 2023 season with the Yankees during his MLB career. He started with the Texas Rangers from 2018-2021 before heading to New York. From the Bronx, he joined Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the Pirates in 2024.
The Yankees could look at several names from the Pirates roster. While Paul Skenes is going to be dealt, Mitch Keller and Ke'Bryan Hayes may be on New York's mind, and could be included in any deal and they look for options.
