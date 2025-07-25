Yankees Rival Trades for Orioles All-Star
The New York Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, have kicked off 2025 trade deadline madness, sending right handed pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto.
According to details shared by Mets analyst Joe DeMayo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Soto is a good fit for the team (who, funnily enough, also have superstar slugger Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million contract.)
Gregory Soto made his MLB debut in 2019 for the Detroit Tigers, before spending two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and eventually landing with the Orioles. He's boasting his third-lowest career ERA in 2025, throwing 3.96 with a 1.29 WHIP through 45 games.
The Yankees are similarly in need of some throwing power. The starting rotation has been hammered by injuries this year, with both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the entire season to undergo Tommy John surgery. 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is on his way back from a rehab assignment and should return to the rotation soon, but had a rocky game for the triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders this week.
The Yankees have just six days to make any and all trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
