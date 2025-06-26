Yankees Have Serious Extra Innings Problem
The New York Yankees choked in extra innings once again in their recent game against the Cincinnati Reds. Despite an early lead against Reds pitcher Chase Burns in his major league debut and and impressive performance by LHP Carlos Rodón, New York lost in the 11th inning, with a final score of 5-4.
The Yankees can't seem to get it together in extra innings. This season, despite their general offensive dominance, they're 1-6 in games that go longer than the typical nine. This most recent loss is part of a troubling overall trend this June that has the Yankees dropping nine of their last 12 games, including a full series sweep by their rival, the Boston Red Sox.
Part of the problem in the Pinstripes' recent game is a lack of relief pitching depth. Both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams pitched scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th. New York then brought in Mark Leiter Jr., who pitched yet another scoreless 10th, but gave up three hits and two runs in the 11th inning, allowing Cincinnati to walk away victorious.
Tuesday's loss to the Reds got heated in more ways than one, with both Rodón and reliever Jonathon Loáisiga citing the oppressive heat and humidity as points of difficulty. Things got heated emotionally, too, when infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was tossed from the game for arguing with an umpire about a bad strike call. Chisholm Jr. has added a lot to the Yankees offensively, but is struggling a bit at third base, having historically played second.
The Yankees will have the opportunity to add to their infield and their bullpen before the July 31 trade deadline. They've already been connected to a whole host of relievers, including St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley and Los Angeles Angels lefty Reid Detmers, who recently transitioned from starting to a closing role. The Red Sox's third baseman, Alex Bregman, has also been connected to the Yankees, though it's unclear if Boston would be willing to trade him.
