Yankees Active in Third Base Trade Market
The New York Yankees have their sights set on two of the top third baseman available at this year's trade deadline.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, New York is high on Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks while also showing interest in Pittsburgh Pirates stalwart Ke'Bryan Hayes.
"The Yankees would love to acquire D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the deadline and slide Jazz Chisholm back to second base," he wrote. "The Yankees, along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, have also expressed interest in Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes."
Suárez recently stated that he doesn't want to leave the D-backs, though the organization would be hard-pressed not to move him if they don't turn their season around in short order. They are currently 44-45 and sit 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
The soon-to-be 34-year-old has hit the fourth-most home runs in the league this season with 28 while slashing .255/.322/.569. He's in good shape to secure a spot on the National League All-Star roster later today, and could very well be the best position player dealt before the July 31 deadline.
There will be no shortage of suitors for Suárez, who will reach free agency in the offseason, if Arizona decides to sell, meaning the Yankees would have to part with a hefty package of prospects in order to land the veteran slugger.
Hayes' archetype is far different than Suárez's, as the former holds claim to a mediocre .594 OPS, though there's plenty of value to be derived from his glove.
Coming into the day, Hayes' 13 Outs Above Average at the hot corner were the most of any player at the position and the fourth-most overall. The 2023 Gold Glove winner appeared in just 96 games last season due to a chronic lower back issue, though he's stayed off the injured list so far this year.
He is the son of former Yankees third baseman Charlie Hayes, who famously caught the final out of the 1996 World Series. The 28-year-old is currently making $7 million and is under contract through the 2029 campaign, though his deal also includes a club option for the 2030 season.
New York's interest in acquiring a third baseman has been no secret for quite some time now, meaning Suárez and Hayes are names to watch over the next few weeks.
