Yankees Top Prospect Could Still Be Called Up
New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones has made waves in the minors this season. Despite being the lowest-ranked of the Yankees' top-100 prospects, Jones is generating a lot of chatter, and he may be headed to the show sooner rather than later.
In their list of "One potential prospect callup for each team", MLB.com's Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo named Spencer Jones, outfielder for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre, as the most likely to be called up by the Yankees.
"As hot as Jones was in July (when he had 11 homers, a .946 slugging percentage and a 1.423 OPS in 18 games), he’s gone just as cold in August with a .154/.250/.215 line and 25 strikeouts in 17 games," Dykstra and Mayo wrote. "If he turns things around in a week or so, Jones could still push for the Bronx considering he’ll be added to the 40-man roster this offseason anyway ahead of his Rule 5 eligibility."
"Few in baseball can match his raw power -- he ranks second in the Minors with 30 homers -- and his surprising speed at 6-foot-7 could be useful for the big club too. Notably, he’s mixed in more left field this month on top of his work in center."
Three prospects are ranked ahead of Jones in the MLB Top 100; starting pitcher Cam Schlittler who got his callup earlier this season, Double-A right handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange and 20-year-old infielder George Lombard Jr., currently ranked 25th overall.
During his July hot streak, fans clamored for Jones to be called up as soon as possible. In the wake of Aaron Judge's elbow injury, fans proposed Jones as a solution for the missing slugger and outfielder (who has since returned as designated hitter). Rightly, the organization has been hesitant to call the young slugger up in a panic, and at least for now, the team's darkest hour (make that about two months) appears to have passed.
At the trade deadline, the Yankees' front office held onto Jones with a vice grip, refusing to entertain any trade possibilities other than (literally) Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes. The Pirates weren't budging on their superstar, and despite plenty of apparent interest, Jones remained with the Yankees organization.
Jones was promoted from to Triple-A back in late June and immediately got to work putting up crazy numbers. Now, having leveled off a bit, he has a .284/.379/.610 slash line for the season and a .989 OPS. At 24, he has a bright future ahead of him, and it might just be time to see how he does under major league pressure.
