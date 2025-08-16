Insider Predicts Next Yankees Prospect To Make MLB Debut
It's not a matter of IF Spencer Jones will be promoted to the major leagues. It's just a matter of WHEN the New York Yankees call up their top outfield prospect.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released Thursday his updated list of the Yankees' top 10 prospects. He named middle infielder George Lombard Jr. the club's No. 1 prospect. That mirrored MLB Pipeline, which updated earlier this week its list of top prospects
But after that, things get interesting. MLB Pipeline named right-hander Carlos Lagrange as the Yankees' No. 2 prospect. But McDaniel went with Jones, the slugging outfielder. MLB Pipeline ranked Jones No. 4, behind Lagrange and right-hander Cam Schlittler.
"This system's depth has been depleted by trades," McDaniel wrote Thursday. "Jones, Schlittler and Lagrange have all made real progress this year, but the list bottoms out quickly: (Chase) Hampton and (Henry) Lalane have thrown a combined 12 innings this season. (Dax) Kilby was the Yankees' top pick in the draft. and graduated from the preseason list.
"Who could debut next: Jones needs to be added to the 40-man roster this winter, so he should get the call next among players on this list who haven't debuted yet," McDaniel added.
Jones is crushing it in Triple-A. He has 14 home runs in 35 games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Combine that with the 16 home runs he hit for Double-A Somerset, Jones has 30 home runs this season. That's tied for the most among all minor-league hitters, per FanGraphs
So it's easy to see why Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was reluctant to part with the outfielder ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, New York had just one scenario which involved possibly trading Jones.
"The Yankees made a play for Paul Skenes, understanding that was the one scenario they’d trade Spencer Jones and/or George Lombard Jr. in a much bigger package. As they promised, the Pirates said no," Heyman reported.
Jones, 24, joined the Yankees as a first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. With Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger likely heading to free agency after the season, it's entirely possible Jones is in the Yankees' Opening Day lineup next season.
