Yankees Skyrocket in Power Rankings
The New York Yankees are climbing their way back to the top of the league with a string of important wins as the regular season draws closer to an end. Now, the Yankees have received a huge boost in the power rankings.
CBS Sports writer Matt Snyder released weekly MLB power rankings, placing the Yankees at third overall. New York is the highest ranked AL club: third only to the Milwaukee Brewers, the best team in the MLB, and the Philadelphia Phillies.
"The Yankees went 4-2 in their first week of a two-week gauntlet. And the Tigers, who visit Yankee Stadium next, might not pose such a huge threat at this point," Snyder wrote.
The Yankees had the biggest boost of any MLB team in the rankings, rising five positions. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the Yankees in the 2024 World Series, had the biggest fall, by four positions. The Pinstripes also got a boost over their division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the AL East but fell to the Yankees in two out of three recent games.
The Yankees need to finish the season strong to secure their place in the post-season. After a strong showing in their last two series, they're just two games back from the Blue Jays and have eked out a stronger lead over their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, who sit in third place in the division. The Bronx Bombers also lead the AL Wild Card Standings, with Boston in second. If the playoffs were to happen now, the Yankees would face off against the Red Sox in the first round, playing a three-game Wild Card series.
After the Yankees' upcoming series at home against the Detroit Tigers, they'll head on the road to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park, in the teams' final three-game series of the season. Should New York be able to continue their strong performance of the past week, they might just be able to reclaim their lead on the division, which at one point sat at seven games. However, the Red Sox has been a huge thorn for the Yankees, winning eight of 10 contests this season, and it may be wishful thinking for the tide to turn with so few games remaining.
