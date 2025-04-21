New York Yankees Slugger Extends Wild 4/20 Streak With Titanic Blast
For whatever reason, some baseball players tend to perform better on certain days of the calendar. Some, like Baltimore Orioles slugger Tyler O'Neill, are always ready for Opening Day, while others like Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout tend to go off on their birthday.
For New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger, 4/20 is quickly becoming a special day for him.
For the third year in a row, Bellinger homered on April 20, going deep in the Yankees' 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He took Rays starter Ryan Pepiot yard to lead off the top of the sixth, extending New York's lead to 3-0 with his second long ball of the season and first since March 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bellinger also went deep on 4/20 during the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Chicago Cubs.
In 2023, he went 1-for-2 with a solo shot off Michael Grove in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Last year, he went 1-for-4 with a solo bomb during the second game of a doubleheader, helping the Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 at Wrigley Field.
It helps that Bellinger is typically a fast starter, as April has been the most productive month during his career. The former MVP has his highest batting average (.280), OBP (.355) and slugging percentage (.543) of any month in April.
Given that, Bellinger's 4/20 streak isn't too surprising. Still, it's interesting that the 29-year-old outfielder has performed so well on that specific date recently, and it will be worth seeing if he can extend the streak next year.
Bellinger's gotten off to a poor start this year, however, so Yankees fans are hoping his latest 4/20 blast can give him a spark at the plate. He's hitting just .179/.237/.313 with two homers, 12 RBI and -0.1 WAR through his first 19 games in pinstripes and has only three hits in his last 25 at-bats, so hopefully he can turn things around soon and get back on track.