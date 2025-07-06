Yankees Snap Losing Streak Against Mets
The New York Yankees have avoided a sweep in the Subway Series finale, ending a six-game losing streak that cost them the top spot in the American League East.
New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Devinski allowed just one hit in the first inning, from outfielder Trent Grisham. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt flied out, Trent Grisham singled, outfielder Aaron Judge flied out, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton lined out.
Yankees starter Max Fried allowed one hit in the bottom of the first, to outfielder Starling Marte on a bunt. In the top of the second, outfielder Cody Bellinger grounded out before shortstop Anthony Volpe and second baseman DJ LeMahieu struck out swinging. Fried allowed no hits at the bottom of the second, the score was 0-0 heading into the third.
Yankees catcher Austin Wells hit a home run at the top of the third off Mets pitcher Zach Pop. Oswald Peraza, filling in at third base while Jazz Chisholm deals with a shoulder injury, grounded out, Goldschmidt lined out, Grisham hit a single, and Judge grounded out, 1-0. Fried allowed just one hit in the bottom of the third, a single from Marte.
At the top of the fourth, Stanton hit a double, Bellinger singled and Volpe hit a ground ball to second, scoring Stanton before Bellinger was out at second. Volpe stole second, LeMahieu hit an infield single to third, Volpe reached third. Brandon Waddell took over on the mound for the Mets, Wells hit a ground ball into a fielder's choice, Volpe scored. Peraza flied out, 3-0 Yankees. Fried allowed no hits in the bottom of the fourth.
Goldschmidt hit a double, Grisham grounded out, and Judge hit a homer — his 33rd of the season — scoring Goldschmidt and setting the score at 5-0. Fried allowed four hits and two runs in the bottom of the fourth, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a single to score second baseman Jeff McNeil and catcher Hayden Senger, 5-2 Yankees.
Waddell allowed no hits at the top of the sixth. Fried started the bottom of the sixth, hit outfielder Brandon Nimmo with a pitch before being replaced by Jonathan Loáisiga. Loáisiga allowed three hits and two runs, Ronny Mauricio singled, third baseman Brett Baty singled, and McNeil singled, scoring Nimmo. Senger grounded into double play, scoring Mauricio, McNeil out. Marte lined out, 5-4 Yankees.
Goldschmidt singled to center, Grisham singled and Goldschmidt scored on a sacrifice fly from Judge. Stanton struck out, Bellinger walked, and Volpe struck out, 6-4 Yankees. Yankees pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. starterd the bottom of the seventh, hit Lindor with a pitch, outfielder Juan Soto lined into an outstanding double play by Bellinger with a shoestring catch in left field to get Lindor out at first. Tim Hill took over on the mound for the Yankees, no hits allowed, 6-4 Yankees heading into the eighth.
LeMahieu struck out, Wells hit a single, Peraza fouled out, Goldschmidt grounded into fielder's choice, Wells out. Hill allowed one hit in the bottom of the eighth, a single from Mauricio. Mets pitcher Rico Garcia allowed no hits in the top of the ninth. Devin Williams, pitching for the Yankees, allowed no hits in the bottom of the ninth, leaving the score at 6-4 at the end of the game and securing a needed win for the Yankees.
The Yankees will play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. EST.
