Yankees Finally Shake Historic Losing Streak
The New York Yankees have finally shaken off a serious slump and won a game after a long string of losses, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 from Yankee Stadium. The Pinstripes, who dropped an entire series against the Boston Red Sox last weekend, had been struggling against the Angels this week, despite sweeping them in their own home at the end of May.
New York started today's game off hot, with back-to-back home runs from centerfielder Trent Grisham, who also scored a runner on base, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, putting the Yankees up 4-2. While Carlos Rodón gave up a home run to Taylor Ward in the bottom of the 6th, his third this game, New York managed to have a another killer inning to secure a victory, their first win since sweeping the Kansas City Royals last week.
It was a difficult streak of losses for the Yankees, who were on a six-game streak dating back to June 13. According to Katie Sharp of Sports Reference, this was the first time the Yankees scored seven runs or fewer with six or more losses since 1908.
Things were getting so serious in the dugout that captain Aaron Judge, along with several other veterans, reportedly called a players-only meeting to discuss the Pinstripes' offensive woes without the presence of management. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone later denied the meeting ever took place.
"Our guys talk all the time and get together in different formats," he said in an interview on Wednesday.
If such a meeting did occur, it certainly paid off, with today's Yankees looking much more like the team we're accustomed to out of the Bronx. The Yankees have an opportunity to extend their win into a streak when the Baltimore Orioles travel to New York for a three-game series beginning tomorrow.
