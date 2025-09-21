Yankees Shortstop Showing Improvement After Injury Treatment
During their series with the Minnesota Twins, it was revealed that Anthony Volpe was dealing with a torn labrum. It was a freak injury on a slide in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. While Volpe’s offense is where it always has been, it’s his defense that has regressed mightily. Not only has he had a poor bat for the majority of the season, but his glove work has been wretched, too. This made Volpe the face of the New York Yankees' struggles in 2025.
Jose Caballero and Volpe have gone back and forth, trading starts, over the last week, and the former top prospect has put on a respectable showing during this spring training-type shortstop battle before October. What may have helped Volpe during this recent surge was a cortisone shot, which was his second of the year.
Volpe has gone 5 for 16 since the shot. He has two doubles, two walks, four runs, and two stolen bases. Volpe’s batted ball data has also shown signs of encouragement. He has an average exit velocity of 95.6 MPH and a 63.6% hard hit rate.￼
When it was revealed that Volpe had received a cortisone shot, manager Aaron Boone spoke about what he expected from his shortstop.
"I feel like he's in a good place physically," Boone said. "With that being said, that's been the case most of the year. So, he's just got to focus on what he does up at the plate and put himself in position to make good swing decisions, and hopefully click for him right away."
The organization has been in Volpe's corner since his debut in 2023. As far as this shortstop battle goes, history has shown in their handling of Volpe that it will only take some minor improvements for him to regain his job entirely, especially if he continues to be a steady hand at short.
If Volpe regresses to the player who can’t even complete a throw to first base, the Yankees can always turn to Caballero again. For the first time, there is an actual competent major league shortstop on the roster. Both have their flaws, and Caballero’s bat is actually worse than Volpe’s over the course of their respective careers, but this year, it looks like the organization is not adverse to players losing their jobs. We saw this with Austin Wells and Ben Rice.
The issue with Volpe was that there was no competition before Caballero for years. The biggest threat was Oswald Peraza, who can barely find reps on the Los Angeles Angels, who will once again be missing the postseason. Volpe won't have the grace he once did.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!