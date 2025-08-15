Yankees Unlikely to Re-Sign Struggling Reliever
The New York Yankees have been having a hard time closing things out this season, and one name comes up again and again in the blame game: Devin Williams. Now, one insider is predicting the team won't sign Williams to another contract, instead letting him walk in free agency.
The Athletic's Tim Britton predicted the Yankees will not be a team interested in the struggling 30-year old.
“Well, we can probably eliminate the Yankees from the teams potentially interested in Williams this winter. It’s been a brutal campaign for the closer in the Bronx, as he’s surrendered more earned runs this season than in his final three with the Brewers," he wrote.
Williams was expected to be the Pinstripes' top reliever this season after they acquired him in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason. However, he's been anything but a solution, blowing saves that could have given the Yankees a stronger foothold in the AL East. Williams throwing a shocking 5.48 ERA in 46 innings through 50 games this season. It only gets worse when looking at his recent games: in his last seven outings, that ERA raises to 10.80.
The Yankees bullpen is only getting stronger. They added some much-needed talent ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, particularly with the addition of Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. Plus, Ryan Yarbough and Fernando Cruz are both beginning short rehab assignments in the minors and will be available again for the first time since June. All of this spells bad news for Williams, who enters a trade market filled with other options.
“A low-leverage scoreless inning Sunday finally halted a string of five straight games allowing a run. The closer market looks pretty robust this winter: In addition to Williams, Edwin Díaz and Robert Suárez will likely opt out, and Aroldis Chapman and Ryan Helsley will be available as well,” Britton wrote.
While his performance has left little to be desired, there could still be hope for Williams. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has consistently stood behind him and has been working since the trade deadline to find a way to utilize Williams as a reliever, without the pressure of closer. Williams, for his part, knows he is struggling and is trying to do better.
“I’m not making pitches,” he told reporters. “It’s pretty simple. I stink right now.”
