New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The New York Yankees return to Yankee Stadium to begin a seven-game homestand, beginning with a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays, which starts on Friday.
The Yankees (13-6) are back after a 3-3 road trip that saw them take two out of three against the Cleveland Guardians one out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees lost three straight before they took the finale against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.
New York enters the weekend with a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles. The rest of the division is three games back — the Rays, the Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.
Opportunity beckons after that, as the Yankees host the Oakland Athletics for four games at Yankee Stadium. After that, they head to Milwaukee for a three-game set and then to Baltimore to face the defending AL East champion Orioles. Baltimore is the most likely candidate to keep New York from returning to the top of the division.
On the sidelines, DL LeMahieu is starting a rehab assignment as he seeks to return from injury. Pitcher Gerrit Cole continues to ramp up slowly from his injury.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Yankees vs. Rays
Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Television: YES. Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.68)
Tampa Bay Rays: TBA
Saturday’s Game
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Television: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 4.50)
Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Zach Elfin (1-2, 4.63)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
Television: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280.
Probable pitchers
New York Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 3.86)
Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.74)
Next Two Series
April 22-25: vs. Oakland Athletics
April 26-28: at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Links
