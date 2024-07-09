New York Yankees Target ‘Expected’ to Be Dealt Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees' struggles in recent weeks have been due to multiple factors. While their offense hasn't performed to the same level they had been at the beginning of the season, the pitching staff has taken a hit.
More specifically, the Yankees bullpen has to be better. What was once arguably the best bullpen in baseball has turned into a below-average unit, which is a concern for any contending team.
New York is expected to add a bullpen piece or two in the next few weeks ahead of the July MLB trade deadline. They've been rumored to have interest in Mason Miller, Tanner Scott, and others.
Unless something drastically changes, the expectation is for Miller to remain with the Oakland Athletics. The A's don't have much of a reason to move Miller unless a team wants to overpay for a closer.
The Yankees could have to move Spencer Jones or others if they want to land the flame thrower.
Scott, however, is "expected" to be moved, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, and likely won't require as big of a package. Mish wrote the Miami Marlins' top trade piece is Scott.
"The Marlins lone All-Star is on an expiring contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention. The most obvious fit would be a return to Baltimore, who will need left-handed help down the stretch and in the postseason should they qualify...
"About a dozen teams have inquired on Scott. He will likely be traded soon, but for now he will wear a Marlins jersey next Tuesday night at the mid-summer classic in Arlington."
If Scott were to land with a team in the National League, it wouldn't hurt too bad. Even if he landed with most teams in the American League, New York wouldn't feel it too much.
However, if he lands with the Baltimore Orioles, it'd be a tough blow to the Yankees. The Orioles look to be in a prime position to win the American League East, and having Scott might solidify that.
Even worse, New York and Baltimore could meet in the playoffs, and Scott could help them win a series.
It'll be interesting to see where he lands, but he'd be a great addition to this bullpen. Scott currently has a 1.42 ERA and 1.08 WHIP after posting a 2.31 ERA and 0.99 WHIP last year.