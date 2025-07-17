Scout Reveals Prospects Yankees Could Trade in Blockbuster Deal
To get something, the New York Yankees need to be willing to part with something ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
So it's up to general manager Brian Cashman to decide how much is too much to upgrade his roster.
The Yankees are shopping for a power-hitting third baseman. The best one on the market is Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star slugger Eugenio Suarez.
In talking to an unidentified American League scout about the Yankees trading for Suarez, NJ Advance Media's Randy Miller tossed out this golden nugget: "The Yankees might part with Spencer Jones."
That's a move the scout is on board with, according to Miller.
"I can see that, and I would make that trade today if I’m the Yankees," the scout said. "Don’t get me wrong, I’m a Spencer Jones fan. I remember seeing him strike out a lot in Double-A, and now he’s using his power to left field and hitting for average. Good for him.
"That kid’s got a tremendous makeup. But if I have to give up Spencer Jones to do this deal, I would have my third baseman and a fourth starter in Gallen, who, by the way, has pitched big in big situations," the scout concluded.
The Yankees selected Jones in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft at No. 25 overall. He immediately drew comparisons to Aaron Judge because Jones is 6-7 and 240 pounds (Judge is 6-7, 282).
Jones, 24, started this year at Double-A Somerset, but moved up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he's hitting .362 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 14 games.
As for pitching, the scout suggested a trade with the Cleveland Guardians to upgrade New York's bullpen.
"Make a trade with Cleveland for Emmanuel Clase," the scout told Miller. "He’s going to be on the market. I’d offer up the No. 1 draft pick from last year, Ben Hess.
"I saw Hess pitch in Hudson Valley this year. I think he could be a No. 3 starter, but he gets rattled easily. As soon as he walks somebody or gets hit a little bit, he’s looking into the dugout for help and pouting, so I’d jump off him even though he’s a damn good pitcher," the scout concluded.
The Yankees used the No. 26 pick overall in the 2024 MLB draft on Hess. The 22-year-old southpaw is pitching for High-A Hudson Valley, where he's 4-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts.
