Yankees Could Land Diamondbacks' Top Trade Candidate
The New York Yankees need to get a new third baseman, and soon. The solution to the Pinstripes' infield woes could be coming from down south.
ESPN writers Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan ranked the top 50 trade candidates, as well as which teams they'd be a fit for, ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline on July 31. Towards the top of the list at number five is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who McDaniel and Passan said would be a good fit for the Pinstripes.
"Suarez is in a contract year and, despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall performance). His fielding metrics have declined in recent years, but he's still an acceptable defender at third base," they wrote.
"Even if the Diamondbacks don't offload their free agents-to-be, Suarez could move because they have Jordan Lawlar raking in Triple-A and primed to take over at third," they continued.
Offensively, Suarez is slashing .251/ .323/ .569. Not the best numbers, but certainly not the worst either. Where the Yankees could really use the support, at third, Suarez offers a .953 fielding percentage.
New York has been struggling at third base this season. While Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he would be comfortable at any infield position once he returned from injury at the beginning of June, he's not a perfect fit. Adding before the trade deadline would be a good solution for any team looking to win this year, as the Yankees are, and especially good for a team slumping in June, also a problem the Yankees are facing.
McDaniel and Passan also floated the Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman, the Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon and the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado as solutions for the Yankees. Those players rank first, 16th and 23rd in the list of top 50 trade candidates, respectively. The Pinstripes, like all other teams, have until the end of July to make any trades.
