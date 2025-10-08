Yankees Finally Figured Out Their Bullpen?
The New York Yankees rode their bullpen to a 9-6 win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Aaron Boone used five relievers after watching starter Carlos Rodon get pounded, giving up six runs in 2.1 innings.
Much has been written about the Yankees' bullpen this year. Among the notable headlines: the preseason trade for Devin Williams who promptly lost his job as closer, the July 31 MLB trade deadline acquisitions of David Bedner and Camilo Doval and finally Luke Weaver's meltdown against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series.
Brian Cashman Still Believes
So watching the Yankees relievers throw 6.2 innings of shutout ball in Game 3 wasn't exactly a sure thing. But general manager Brian Cashman never lost faith in his bullpen. In fact, before the ALDS began, Cashman talked to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits about his belief in the club's arms.
"We've got the right guys down there," Cashman said ahead of Game 1 against the Blue Jays. "I think it's taken a while to have them all get their sea legs under them, get comfortable. Boonie and the staff understanding who to shoot and when to shoot them and where to shoot them.
"So hopefully we've got that all sorted out at the most important time. The stretch drive down through September and October now and I think we're really confident now no matter who Boonie goes to, they can get the job done," Cashman added.
Williams in particular has turned around his season. He threw 1.1 shutout innings in Game 3, marking his first multi-inning appearance this year.
Bednar closed out Game 3 with 1.2 innings of no-hit ball in his third straight shutout appearance of the postseason. And it's no mistake the Yankees have won all three of those games.
That said, the Yankees bullpen could use a breather and New York has the right pitcher taking the ball in Game 4: right-hander Cam Schlittler, who dominated the Red Sox in Game 3 of the Wild Card series, striking out 12 batters without allowing a run in eight innings of work.
