Yankees Predicted to Shake-Up Roster With Non-Tenders
The New York Yankees have ten players coming off the books. Those names range from Cody Bellinger, who will opt out after a successful season in the Bronx, to Aaron Hicks, who hasn't been on the roster for several seasons. In all, that equates to $69.5 million coming off the books.
The Non-Tender Candidates for the Yankees
The Yankees can trim other names from the roster, including several relievers who have been mainly ineffective this season, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
"The Yankees have a few non-tender candidates on their roster in Leiter, Cousins, Hamilton, and Scott Effross," Kirschner writes. "Leiter was the only player to finish the season with the Yankees and be left off the roster in the American League Division Series. He was mostly ineffective after coming off the injured list from a leg injury in early August. He finished his last 18 appearances with a paltry 13.1 percent strikeout rate."
Cousins and Hamilton were two relievers the Yankees dug from obscurity to fortify the bullpen in the last several years. Hamilton was a revelation in 2023 with his slambio pitch. He was one of the few things that went right that year. Unfortunately, Hamilton was never quite the same after that season.
Cousins might be the most significant loss on Kirschner's list. He had big moments during the 2024 World Series run. His 1.1 innings in game five of the American League Championship Series were pivotal in the Yankees holding off the Cleveland Guardians. Although in three of his six outings, he did allow an earned run.
Leiter and Effross are the biggest disappointments. Both were acquired from the Chicago Cubs, and both have done little to show they can be contributors. Effross was hurt soon after the Yankees sent Hayden Wesneski to Chicago for him.
Injuries are unpredictable, but the Yankees could not have foreseen just how bad Leiter would be after acquiring him for prospects Benjamin Cowles and RHP Jack Neely. In 70 innings since the trade, he has allowed 38 earned runs.
The one reason to keep Leiter are his peripheral stats. He induces a ton of soft contact. Leiter had an average exit velocity of 87.2 MPH. He also had a 33.3% hard hit rate and 5.6% barrel rate. All three are tops in the league. Leiter may even have fallen into some bad luck. According to Baseball Savant, he had a 4.84 ERA but a 3.67 expected ERA. They may just hold on to him based on this.
Another reason the Yankees may give Leiter another chance is that, for much of the year, the defense around him has been atrocious. No pitcher received less help from their defense than him in 2025.
Other Non-Tender Predictions
Kirschner also mentioned Clarke Schmidt, who is injured. Schmidt will be rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and will most likely be back in the second half of the year.
"If the Yankees want to create additional payroll flexibility, they could consider non-tendering Clarke Schmidt," Kirschner said. "He will not be an option to pitch until some point in the second half, and it's unclear how effective he'll be after the second major elbow surgery of his career. But it would still make sense to keep him because he has developed into a quality starter over the past two seasons."
Before going down, Schmidt was one of the more dependable starters for a better part of two seasons. It's hard to forecast what he'll look like when he comes back, but if there's even a chance they think they may need arms in the second half, keeping Schmidt on the roster might be something they ultimately do.
