Ryan McMahon Makes First Start with Yankees
The New York Yankees' new third baseman is getting right to work in Brooklyn. Yesterday, the Yankees traded the Colorado Rockies two prospects for infielder Ryan McMahon. Now, McMahon is in the lineup for New York's first game against the Philadelphia Phillies from Yankee Stadium.
According to the lineup, which the team posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, McMahon is batting eighth in the lineup, ahead of left fielder Jasson Domínguez. The lineup also features center fielder Trent Grisham as leadoff hitter and slugger Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter. In a bit of a changeup, second-year utility man Ben Rice will be in at catcher, supplanting Austin Wells.
On the season, McMahon has a .217 batting average, .314 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage. He's hit 16 home runs, and should be on pace to surpass his career-high 24 homers, which he hit in 2019. Prior to being traded to the Yankees, McMahon spent his entire major league career in Colorado, where he debuted in 2017.
New York has needed a stronger solution at third base all season and are hoping McMahon can fill that role. Oswaldo Cabrera played a majority of 2024 at third, but suffered a potentially season-ending injury in May. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was out for much of May due to injury, returned to the third base spot, but was struggling to have the same defense he did at second. When Chisholm was moved back to second, the Yankees benched DJ LeMahieu, much to his displeasure, and the dispute ended with the Pinstripes designating the veteran for assignment.
While McMahon's bat isn't as strong as other trade candidates, namely Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, he's a four-time Gold Glove recipient and should be able to shore up the Yankees' defense. McMahon has the opportunity to prove himself as a Yankee today against the Phillies behind right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.
