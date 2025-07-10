Yankees Mean Business with DJ LeMahieu Move
The New York Yankees shocked the world of baseball this afternoon when they announced the decision to designate infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment. The decision came after LaMahieu was benched — a decision he was very unhappy with, according to reports — in favor of moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second.
As the trade deadline approaches, this decision makes one thing abundantly clear: the Yankees are not playing around.
The Pinstripes have been struggling in the infield lately. Utility man and typical third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is out for possibly the entire season after suffering a left ankle fracture in May. While New York had been playing Chisholm at third, he's really best at second base, evidenced by his performance in Tuesday night's dominant 10-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners.
Boone said Wednesday evening that Jorbit Vivas, Oswald Peraza and potentially J.C. Escarra are likely to appear on third base, saying he hopes the rotation will give the Yankees flexibility. The real solution, though, will likely be a blockbuster trade.
The Yankees have several trade needs. Starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are out for the season, and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is only just beginning a rehab assignment. Then there's closing pitchers. Luke Weaver was excelling in the closer role, then got injured and hasn't been the same since his return. Devin Williams was axed as closer after blowing a save to the Toronto Blue Jays in April, then brought back to cover for Weaver, and blew another opportunity to the Blue Jays last week, losing the Yankees' lead on the AL East.
However, with the decision to DFA LeMahieu, which Boone said in a press conference was not because the infielder asked to be released, it's clear where the top priorities lie. Vivals, Peraza and Escarra are not the kind of talent New York wants on third base or in the hitting lineup. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he is trying to add 'upgrades' to the position before the trade deadline.
"I'm definitely going to be looking for upgrades if I can," he said. "That's doesn't guarantee anything, but it's the time of year [for trades] now."
Despite Cashman going on to describe the list of Yankees' trade needs as a long one, the choice to DFA LeMahieu only points to how serious the team is about buying at the trade deadline and making it back to the World Series.
