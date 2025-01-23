Should The Yankees Target Tyler Matzek to Fill Lefty Reliever Spot?
With the New York Yankees needing a left-handed reliever for their bullpen, a reunion with Tim Hill makes sense.
But if they don't bring back Hill, could this veteran lefty be a potential replacement option for the Yankees?
MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Wednesday that veteran reliever Tyler Matzek will throw a showcase for scouts on Thursday in Irvine, California with hopes that a team across the league will sign him after being limited to just 10 innings across the past two seasons.
Matzek, 34, was sidelined for all of the 2023 season and returned to make just 11 appearances in 2024, allowing 11 earned runs in the process (9.90 ERA).
After beginning the 2022 campaign with a 5.06 ERA, he was placed on the injured list on May 17 with shoulder inflammation and did not return until July 4. Despite making 42 appearances in 2022 going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA across 43.2 innings, Matzek was left off the NLDS roster for the Braves after experiencing elbow discomfort. He would later need Tommy John Surgery which also kept him out of the entire 2023 season.
Matzek signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants on July 29, 2024. But after posting a 5.79 ERA across three outings for the Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, he was released by the organization on August 30.
The Braves brought back Matzek shortly thereafter, signing him to a minor league on August 31.
Despite his injury history over the last few seasons, Matzek's career numbers are still impressive and when healthy, he can be a reliable bullpen arm and long reliever as well. He also has experience as a starting pitcher.
Matzek was one of the Braves' best relievers in 2021, helping them capture their first World Series title since 1995.
In 168 career games (24 starts) pitching for both the Braves and Colorado Rockies, Matzek has gone 16-21 with a 3.72 ERA and has 272 strikeouts across 285.1 innings with a WHIP of 1.36.
With the Yankees bullpen currently having no lefty options for the 2025 season, Matzek could become a candidate if he impresses scouts during his showcase on Thursday.
Signing Matzek would be the type of low-risk, high-reward move New York could certainly make.
As sources told Pat Ragazzo of Yankees On SI, another former Yankee reliever, Lou Trivino, threw a bullpen session in Palm Beach, Fla. in front of scouts on Tuesday. The Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds were among those in attendance.
Trivino is an additional reunion candidate for the Yankees and scouts were said to have come away impressed with his bullpen session, which saw the righty hit 94 mph on his sinker. Like Matzek, Trivino, 33, has essentially missed the last two years of action due to Tommy John surgery in 2022.
