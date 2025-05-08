Should Yankees Swap Future Hall of Fame Slugger for Another Starting Pitcher?
The New York Yankees offense is a well-oiled machine right now, but the starting rotation cannot say the same.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently floated an interesting suggestion that would see the Yankees flip starting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for another starting pitcher.
Goldschmidt has posted a .351/.401/.478 slash line this season with a 151 OPS+, so it would be shocking to see him moved. He has done exactly what New York hoped for when they signed him.
The emergence of Ben Rice does give them another answer at first, though, and they could get desperate for another starting pitcher.
It would certainly be risky, but maybe not the worst idea ever. Carlos Rodon has started to look better and Max Fried is a Cy Young candidate right now, but that is about all they have in terms of trustworthy starting pitching.
Their lineup could sustain the loss of Goldschmidt.
Who could the Yankees swap Paul Goldschidt for?
There are two teams that immediately stick out as teams to watch if this is indeed comes to fruition. That would be the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners.
The Giants don't have a ton of pitching as is, but perhaps could part ways with a player like Justin Verlander if they get desperate enough.
Right now, they have LaMonte Wade Jr. at first base. Wade is off to his worst career year with a .144/.250/.247 slash line with just a single home run.
Verlander is a veteran pitcher with a ton of experience that has had his struggles over the past calendar year, but is starting to find a groove again.
Over his last four starts, he has a 2.70 ERA and he has been much more consistent in terms of health than he was a year ago. This makes a lot of sense as a trade partner for New York.
The Mariners have not been much better at first base, even with their resurgent offense. Rowdy Tellez has a .205/.263/.411 slash line this year. He's been better in recent weeks, but hasn't been a consistent offensive presence in a few seasons.
Seattle has also been expected to trade away a starter at some point this year for a while, so they might as well make a more win/win situation while there are still competing for a playoff spot.
Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo both have a couple of years left on their deals, but are still constantly brought up in trade talks with the Mariners wanting to save money in the long term.
Goldschmidt alone likely wouldn't get the deal done, but could be an interesting piece to offer if the Yankees want to cut down on how many prospects they need to ship away.