Yankees Star Joins Rare MLB and Organization History
Jazz Chisholm Jr. unlocked the best version of himself with the New York Yankees. It's fitting because his career in the big leagues began with an early friendship with Derek Jeter. That was back when both had their ties to the Miami Marlins organization. Now, years later, the player that Jeter and the Marlins envisioned the uber-charismatic Chisholm to be is playing out on one of baseball's biggest stages, in the thick of a playoff race.
Few players in the organization's history have reached 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season, and Chisholm has the honor of owning that rare combination of speed and power that has eluded the Yankees throughout their history.
The other players to hit the mark were Alfonso Soriano, who reached it in 39 games, and Bobby Bonds, who did it in 145. Chisholm achieved this feat in 130 games, despite missing the entire month of May and not stealing a base during a 39-game stretch between June 10th and July 30th.
When asked about how he hit this other gear in his career, Chisholm credited the organization as a whole.
"I feel like it's boosted my career, 100%, in different ways," Chisholm said, h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "The winning mentality, the winning atmosphere, the way everybody in the front office, to the training staff, wants to win. This is how I felt like I grew up playing baseball, and what I needed to be around to be even more successful."
He also thanked his teammates and fans.
"I just feel like when I'm here in New York, I'm not going to lie, I feel the energy of the fans," Chisholm said. "They get me going every day. It gives me something to play for every day. I got my teammates here, and we love playing here. We love being a part of the Yankees. We love playing together. They push me a lot."
Unfortunately, Chisholm accomplished the 30/30 feat in a game the Yankees needed to have. The Toronto Blue Jays were hit with a 20-1 beatdown at the hands of the Kansas City Royals, as the Yankees went down without much of a whimper against the Baltimore Orioles. Chisholm represented the lone offense on the night, but his costly error in a tight game ended up costing him, even with his best efforts to put up the only two runs in the game.
The Yankees had a shot at being two games back with eight games to go, and the window to win the American League East is closing. According to Chisholm, that is still on the minds of his teammates as the 2025 season winds down and October baseball returns to the Bronx.
"It's kind of upsetting not to get the 'W' tonight to come closer to the Blue Jays. That's all we're thinking about right now, winning the division."
