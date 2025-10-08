Yankees Reliever Grateful for Fan Appreciation
The lasting memory of Devin Williams for New Yorkers whose baseball tastes lean toward a more orange and blue flavor is what Pete Alonso did to him in the 2024 National League Wild Card series. For most of the year, it looked like every borough would have it out for the former closer, but so far, things are off to a better start for him in October than they were for the majority of his time with the New York Yankees.
Williams' 1.1 scoreless innings in game three against the Blue Jays was met with applause and gratitude from a Yankee Stadium crowd, which, over the course of the season, has booed him relentlessly. It was his third game this postseason, and his two strikeouts before handing the ball off to another former member of the National League Central, David Bednar, may have been his most dominant yet.
After the Yankees' comeback win, Williams made mention of the crowd's reaction. He said it was better than some of the other ones he received.
"It's nice to feel appreciated sometimes," Williams said, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. "It was definitely better than what I've had for much of the year."
Game three was also the first time Williams had gone more than one inning in two years. The last time it happened was on September 1st, 2023, against the Philadelphia Phillies. In that outing, Williams gave up a home run. This one, he blanked the Jays.
Williams wasn't the only reliever who came through big for the Yankees after a challenging year. Camilo Doval was also brilliant in game three. The former closer went on to say that it was a team effort from the entire bullpen, which helped seal the improbable win.
"I think it was an incredible effort by everyone," Williams continued. "Everyone stepped up and kind of got as many outs as you could tonight. It was a great performance by everybody, and (we've) got to do it again tomorrow."
If the Yankees plan to mount a comeback against the Jays in the division series, they'll need more from Williams, Doval, and the rest of the bullpen. The Jays' offense has been explosive, and those six runs against Carlos Rodon are more proof of what they're capable of. If the bullpen can shut them down for two more games, the Yankees have a real shot at something they haven't done all year. That's to finally leap by Toronto.
