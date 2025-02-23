Top Five New York Yankees Hitters, Pitchers to Watch During Spring Training
The New York Yankees are the team to beat in the American League, plain and simple. New York is loaded with proven talent, but they have several new faces and premium prospects that will crack the 2025 lineup.
That makes them a team filled with players worthy of attention this spring. Let's talk about five of them.
Jasson Dominguez, LF
Dominguez, affectionately nicknamed "The Martian," has been among New York's top prospects since 2018. He saw Major League action in 2023 and '24, but only has 87 career Major League at-bats due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
He's still just 22 years old and the Yankees left field job is essentially his. He's even projected to be New York's leadoff hitter at this early stage of the 2025 campaign.
That all makes Dominguez the man to beat in the American League Rookie of the Year race, and a player to watch closely this spring.
Spencer Jones, OF
The Yankees selected Jones with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. He's hit 33 home runs and 10 triples while stealing 68 bases over the last two years in the minors. He also struck out 200 times in 2024, making him an intriguing talent that could still use more seasoning.
New York has a loaded outfield, so Jones' path to significant playing time is blocked in 2025. However, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is banged up. If he is not ready to go for Opening Day, a big spring could lead to Jones first taste of Major League action.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Goldschmidt won the 2022 NL MVP, so he's not far removed from peak production. However, he is 37 years old and he slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 homers last year.
Even if Goldschmidt's production is closer to last year than his MVP campaign, he'll give New York a sizeable boost from what Anthony Rizzo did in 2024.
The other factor here is playing for the Yankees is a different experience than it is in most MLB cities. That's led to surges in the past for other premium veterans towards the tail end of their career. We'll see this spring how Goldschmidt looks in pinstripes.
Max Fried, SP
The Yankees have undergone a lot of roster turnover for a team that won the AL pennant last year. If New York is going to unseat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Fried may be the Yankees' biggest addition.
Fried just turned 31 years old and he has eight years of Big League experience under his belt. He's also made 20 postseason appearances, although his 5.10 ERA in those games leaves a lot to be desired.
Veterans like Fried see managed workloads in exhibition games, but they will serve as a preview for what could be New York's most important offseason addition.
Cody Bellinger, CF
Bellinger is, in many ways, the replacement for New York Mets bound star Juan Soto. Like Goldschmidt, Bellinger is an NL MVP winner (2019) and his left handed swing makes him a strong fit in Yankee Stadium.
New York has a number of other hitters and pitchers to keep an eye on this spring, but Bellinger is a major addition. It would be a surprise if he's not the most impactful new face for the Yankees in 2025.