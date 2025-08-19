Traded Yankees Shortstop Gets Real About Team's Culture
At the trade deadline, the New York Yankees parted ways with Oswald Peraza. The shortstop headed to the Los Angeles Angels, leaving his first MLB team behind with nothing but kind words and fond memories.
Now, Peraza is looking back on his time in pinstripes and reflecting on the weight of that uniform.
“When it comes to wearing the Yankee uniform, it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s also a lot of responsibility,” Peraza told The Athletic, via an interpreter. "I was trying to do my best to not let that weigh on me, because all I could do is play baseball. And yeah, carrying that uniform, it does have a weight to it. But I know the type of ballplayer that I am.”
Peraza, who signed with the Yankees in 2016, was a top prospect in 2022 when he made his MLB debut — second only to current Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. Since his debut, he has bounced between the majors and the minors, filling in for injuries here and there. This season, Volpe overshadowed Peraza for the Opening Day roster spot. The Yankees considered keeping Peraza as a utility option back in June, when utility player Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment to make room for Giancarlo Stanton's return. In the end, Peraza didn't make the cut, and the Yankees traded him for rookie-level outfielder Wilberson De Pena and international bonus pool money at the deadline.
Peraza also described the unique culture in the Bronx in his farewell post on Instagram, where he thanked fans for their one-of-a-kind enthusiasm, and the Yankees' cast and crew for their contributions to his growth as a person and as a player.
"I want to deeply thank every coach, manager, teammate, medical staff member, trainer, and clubhouse worker," Peraza wrote. "Each of you contributed to my development, and I’ll carry you in my heart forever. But above all, I want to thank the fans in the Bronx. You are one of a kind. Your passion, your demands, your support, and your energy were felt in every game, every play, every ovation and even in every critique. You pushed me to give my best every single day. You made me feel the pride of wearing that uniform."
