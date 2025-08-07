Traded Yankees Infielder Shares Heartfelt Goodbye
At last week's trade deadline, the New York Yankees traded infielder Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels. Today, he shared a loving goodbye to his first MLB team on Instagram.
Peraza, 25, signed with the Yankees in 2016 when he was 19, and made his MLB debut in 2022. A top prospect when he was signed, Peraza has not seen much action this year, as current Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe got the starting role on Opening Day this season and has largely occupied the spot. Volpe currently leads the MLB in errors, with 16.
This season, after shortstop and bench utility player Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A, Peraza took some reps in the outfield and was considered as a possibility to replace that utility role for the Yankees. It clearly never panned out, and Peraza continued to struggle in New York.
At the deadline, Peraza was traded to the Angels for rookie-level outfielder Wilberson De Pena and international bonus pool money. In the comments under his post, the Yankees' official Instagram account wished him well as he moves on to his next team.
Accompanied by a photo of Peraza in the Yankees' away uniform, his post read as follows.
"After 9 years with this organization, all I can say is thank you.
Thank you for believing in me from day one, for shaping me as a player, for giving me the opportunity to grow, make mistakes, learn, and live moments I will never forget."
"From the moment I signed, I knew it wasn’t just any team it was a family.
You opened the doors tome me when I was just a young kid full of dreams, and you gave me the tools, the discipline, and the trust to become the player and the person I am today."
"I want to deeply thank every coach, manager, teammate, medical staff member, trainer, and clubhouse worker. Each of you contributed to my development, and I’ll carry you in my heart forever."
"But above all, I want to thank the fans in the Bronx.
You are one of a kind. Your passion, your demands, your support, and your energy were felt in every game, every play, every ovation and even in every critique. You pushed me to give my best every single day. You made me feel the pride of wearing that uniform."
