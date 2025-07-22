Two Former Yankees Pitchers Available for Trade
The New York Yankees' rotation is in a better spot than it was a few weeks ago amidst the arrival of top prospect Cam Schlittler, impending return of Luis Gil from the injured list and a stretch of solid outings from Marcus Stroman.
With that being said, though, the club could still look to add a proven veteran commodity as a means of best setting itself up for another deep run in October.
The market for starting pitchers is always inflated this time of year, but if the Yankees don't want to shop at the top of the line, than perhaps they'll turn their attention to a pair of arms who were previously in the organization.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Athletics have made both right-hander Luis Severino and left-hander JP Sears available ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
"At a time when the supply of controllable starting pitching is decidedly scarce, the Athletics are listening not just on right-hander Luis Severino but also lefties JP Sears and Jeffrey Springs," Rosenthal wrote.
Severino signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in December 2011 and made his big league debut in 2015. Over 141 outings for the team through 2023, he posted a 3.79 ERA over 737 1/3 innings.
After a solid showing for the New York Mets with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts last year, the A's signed Severino to a three-year deal this past offseason worth $67 million that includes a player option for 2027.
The 31-year-old has struggled to the tune of a 5.10 ERA across 21 outings thus far, but his success on the road as compared to his shortcomings at home suggest that there's some value to be had for any club looking to land Severino.
"Then there is Severino, 31, the most vocal objector to Sutter Health Park," Rosenthal wrote. "His underlying metrics will scare off some clubs, as will his $25 million salary in 2026 and $22 million player option for ’27. If a team acquires him, it surely will point to his 3.10 road ERA, compared to his 6.68 home ERA, as justification for the move."
New York acquired Sears from the Seattle Mariners as part of a trade for Nick Rumbelow in November 2017. He posted a 2.05 ERA in seven appearances (two starts) for the team as a rookie in 2022 before being sent to the A's in a deadline deal for Frankie Montas that year.
Sears has put up a 4.62 ERA in 94 total outings for the A's. That number currently sits at 5.13 over 101 2/3 frames in 2025, but the fact that he's under control until 2028 and is an innings-eater who has been more productive on the road may make him an appealing target for the Yankees.
"Sears, 29, might not crack a contender’s playoff rotation, but some teams might consider him a viable back-end starter for the rest of the regular season," Rosenthal wrote. "His 84 starts since 2023 are tied for fifth in the majors. And his ERA at Sutter Health Park this season (5.61) is nearly a run higher than it is on the road (4.78).
"For the A’s, the idea of trading Sears would be to turn back the service clock by acquiring pitchers whose timelines line up better with their young position players. Sears is under control through arbitration for three more seasons, and eligible for free agency after 2028."
