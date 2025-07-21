Price For Yankees Top Trade Target Skyrocketing
The New York Yankees are looking for a power-hitting third baseman ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. If general manager Brian Cashman targets Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez, he might be in for some sticker shock.
"The New York Yankees, who would love to acquire Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez and either starter Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly at the deadline, have no choice but to be aggressive," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
Suarez is doing his best to drive up the asking price. "The new No. 1 in our trade deadline rankings ... Eugenio Suárez is on an absolute heater right now. " ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Sunday. "Four home runs in the last two days. Now up to 35 on the season, behind only Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge in all of MLB."
"No player in MLB history has been traded in-season after reaching 35 home runs," Nightengale added. "Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who just hit his 35th homer, could very well be the 1st."
Suarez hit a pair of home runs in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals. According to Nightengale, Suarez's 20 home runs since June 1 leads the majors.
"All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez will likely be the most coveted position player moved before the deadline, with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees (and perhaps other clubs) pursuing him," ESPN's Buster Olney wrote Friday.
"The Mariners' focus is on adding offense at first and third base. They had almost no payroll flexibility over the most recent offseason, but the perception is that they will have money to spend at this year's deadline -- and might prefer to take on some payroll rather than overpay in prospect capital," Olney added.
"If Suarez isn't traded or is too expensive, then Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is another possibility," ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported. "The Rockies, potentially breaking from previous years, are listening to calls and ready to make moves, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. They have big league talent to offer contenders."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!