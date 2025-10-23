Two Yankees Pitching Prospects Turning Heads in AFL
Two New York Yankees starters are already looking promising in the Arizona Fall League, which fans should take as a promising sign for a team with so many pitching issues.
Cade Smith and Bryce Cunningham, two of the Yankees' Top 30 prospects, are showing off their unique skillsets in the desert, and getting this little world excited for next season and the season after, when they're likely to be promoted to the show.
Cade Smith
Smith, whose most notable quality is his spin, played this regular season in High-A. At 6'1", 190 pounds, Smith had a 2.50 ERA in 2025 over 11 games with a 2-1 record. His control and spin would contrast nicely on a starting rotation with current Yankees starter Cam Schlittler, a high-velocity guy who came up through the same system and was called up in 2025.
Heavy Sports' Dave Benson described Smith's AFL performance so far as "electric."
"Smith’s performance in the desert has been electric," Benson wrote. "In one of his first starts for the Solar Sox, Smith retired the first eleven hitters he faced, striking out five over 3.2 innings and surrendering just one hit."
Bryce Cunningham
Cunningham, who also plays in High-A, had a 2.82 ERA in 2025 over 12 games with a 5-3 record this season. Of his beginnings in the AFL, Benson described Cunningham as making strong progress despite an injury that truncated his 2025 season.
"After shoulder issues limited his workload during the 2025 season, the Fall League has given Cunningham a chance to stretch out again and show that the arm strength and command are returning," Benson wrote.
"Early reports have been encouraging. His changeup, which already graded out as one of the best in his draft class, has been sharp, setting up a fastball that regularly touches the mid-90s. It’s the kind of combination that can keep left-handers guessing and right-handers uncomfortable."
Yankees Farm System Showing More Promise
Their performance is just more evidence of a still-powerful Yankees farm system, which has produced the likes of Ben Rice and Schlittler most recently, and promises to send Triple-A talent to the show as soon as spring 2026. Spencer Jones, a favorite outfielder described as an Aaron Judge clone at the plate, is frequently named as the likeliest prospect for a callup when the new season comes. With strong outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham posing big questions for the Yankees, they might turn to their own backyard once again and take a chance on a new name.
These kids are no different, but they are a bit more green. Cunningham is 22, and Smith is 23, coming in at fifth and 19th respectively on the Yankees' list of Top 30 prospects. George Lombard Jr., their top prospect, is just 20 and is unlikely to see big league action for some time. Lombard and Cunningham are expected to enter the MLB in 2027, while Smith is projected for 2026. With the Yankees' starting rotation in rough shape, the Yankees will either look for strong starters in free agency, or they may call on Smith sooner rather than later.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!