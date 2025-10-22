Yankees Post-Deadline Meltdown Named Worst Moment of 2025
The 2025 New York Yankees had a bumpy ride, to say the least. The excruciating summer gave way to a promising fall that gave way to an ALCS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, who will now head to the World Series while the Yankees begin their vacations. While they're away, we begin the humiliation ritual of pointing and laughing at their worst showings all year.
In naming the five worst moments of the 2025 Yankees season, Michael Zeno of Pinstripe Alley selected the Yankees' post-trade deadline meltdown game as the prize-winning worst moment of 2025, and who can blame him?
"There was no bigger shift in vibes throughout the Yankees’ season than there was in the last week of July," Zeno wrote. "A month and a half into their summer swoon, the Yankees took three out of four against the Rays after Judge’s elbow scare nearly sent the entire organization into panic mode. Not just that, but the Yankees were wheeling and dealing at the deadline, acquiring four new players on the final day, including three relievers to repair a shoddy bullpen."
The front office took full advantage of the deadline
At the deadline, the Yankees worked hard to shore up the bullpen and the infield, particularly focusing on third base as they attempted to remedy the loss, then return, then loss again of DJ LeMahieu, who the Yankees juggled with Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second and third. The summer was a serious low point for the Yankees, and while the organization emphasized business as usual to the press, fans grew more and more enraged at specific players like reliever Devin Williams and shortstop Anthony Volpe.
It appeared that there was no end in sight for the floundering Yankees, but when the trade deadline came, the front office pulled out all the stops. Of the seven total trade deadline acquisitions, four promising new names were acquired on the last day, but in their first game in pinstripes against the Miami Marlins, all hell broke loose.
Yankees' deadline goals became cruel joke
Three new Yankees relievers — Camilo Doval, Jake Bird and David Bednar — all collapsed in their debut game. In the middle of a year defined by pitching issues, the team's purported saviors gave fans one more thing to cry about. Bird, who was immediately sent down to Triple-A after joining the Yankees from the Colorado Rockies, allowed a grand slam in the seventh inning to take a 9-4 game to a 9-8 game. When Bednar came in to save the day, and gave up two runs of his own. To boot, Jose Caballero, now a well-loved bat and defender for the Yankees at shortstop, allowed the Marlins to score on a fielding error to tie it up before they walked it off, 13-12.
Since, Bednar became the Yankees' closer, and Caballero is considered a strong long-term option at shortstop while Volpe recovers from a shoulder surgery for the beginning of 2026. The deadline wasn't a total loss, but for fans, it was becoming clear what weaknesses would doom the 2025 Yankees in the end.
