Umpire Slammed For Ego Trip During Yankees Game
The New York Yankees suffered an embarrassing loss to the Houston Astros in an eighth inning meltdown for the ages. They still didn't manage to take the spotlight from home plate umpire Brian Walsh, who is now drawing negative attention from fans online.
Walsh ended the game with a bad strike call on Jazz Chisholm, which should not have been a strike, after which Chisholm began chirping at him as Houston fans began celebrating the win. Chisholm took some heat for the exchange online, but Walsh took a bit more, as he ended a nail-biting game prematurely.
Even New York Knicks star Josh Hart weighed in on Walsh's behavior at the game on Twitter.
"That Ump needs to be suspended," Hart wrote. "He's trash."
Camilo Doval, who took over for Yankees reliever Devin Williams after he allowed the Astros to take their lead, had difficulty communicating with catcher Austin Wells in that crucial eighth inning. The issue apparently stemmed from the PitchCom system, which according to Wells, Walsh prevented the Yankees from fixing.
"With Camilo, (he) doesn’t really speak great English," Wells said, per Brendan Kuty of the Athletic. "We only have one PitchCom that really works with just Spanish. The umpire seemed to not — he didn’t really care or what the deal was, but said he gave us a chance to fix it the first time that we went out there, and then decided that it was a disengagement and we were trying to explain to him our case, and he said that we were lucky that we didn’t get a violation and that it was just a balk."
Walsh had ejected Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams and manager Aaron Boone in the eighth inning, but those ejections were standard. Things got heated, they got booted.
Walsh came under fire earlier this season due to another fateful bad call, a ball in that instance, during a Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles game back in July. The announcers were dumbfounded in the moment, saying, "What's going on at home plate? Brian Walsh, man." "That's literally right down the middle." and "I mean, you couldn't set it on a tee in the heart of the plate any better than [that]. How do you miss that?"
When asked, Wells recommended that umps do what players do when they have a bad game.
“We go back, watch video, try to get better,” Wells said. “I hope that those guys are going to do the same.”
