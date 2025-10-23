Unexpected Trio of Yankees Stars Attend Knicks Opener
Three New York Yankees were in attendance at the New York Knicks opener, and were featured on the big screen supporting their NBA neighbors as their season got underway.
Superstar Aaron Judge, starting pitcher Cam Schlittler and relief pitcher Devin Williams were seated together at the game. Williams' presence received mixed reactions from fans online, given his ambiguous footing after this season. Williams struggled for swaths of 2025, but turned a corner at the end, enjoying a standing ovation after 1 1/3 innings pitched in an ALDS game at Yankee Stadium. Schlittler and Judge, on the other hand, are the new and perennial darlings of the organization, respectively.
Yankees Attend the Opener
One fan commented, "Devin Williams is not presently a New York Yankee".
"Devin Williams has to go," another wrote.
"0 RINGS!!!" another wrote.
Other commenters were more encouraging of a Williams return to the Yankees, presumably due to Williams' late-season dominance and consistent track record before joining the team. Williams is open to a return in 2026, but of course, the offseason is young, and nothing is concrete yet.
"Bring my boy Devin back for a solid price only though," one fan wrote.
"Can’t wait to see what Devin takes to stay in town. He know we different 😘" another wrote.
Schlittler is Right at Home in New York
Schlittler, just called up from Triple-A this season, became an instant fan favorite with high-velocity pitching and a killer attitude. In a start he'll go down in history for, Schlittler led the Yankees to their first elimination of the Boston Red Sox in a postseason game since manager Aaron Boone was that guy in 2003. Schlittler punched the Yankees' ticket to the ALCS with eight shutout innings and 12 strikeouts to defeat the Red Sox in what was later revealed to be a personal victory for the young man.
Judge's Offseason Support of New York Teams
Judge recently attended a New York Rangers game with former Yankee Anthony Rizzo, and is clearly once again enjoying some time away from the limelight to take in the rest of the best of New York sports. Of course the trio isn't particularly unexpected, they just went through a professional season of baseball together, and any grouping would make perfect sense. Still, fans didn't hesitate to rib them for being in the seats of a game while their peers are headed to the World Series.
"Knicks are playing in Cancun?" A fan wrote, acknowledging the fact that the Yankees are once again on a long offseason vacation after a dismal defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays.
With a mixture of legacies and not a championship ring between them, these Yankees are turning their attention — in their now-ample free time — to another New York team chasing a near-miss in their run just last year. And the cycle continues.
