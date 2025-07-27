White Sox Pitcher Might be Perfect for Yankees
After making two major infield moves over the weekend, the New York Yankees are expected to shop for pitchers, and there are still a few names floating around as the trade deadline approaches.
Among the favorites are right handed pitcher Mitch Keller from the Pittsburgh Pirates and two RHPs from the Arizona Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. Kelly and Gallen are expected to be packaged with Diamondbacks third baseman and slugger Eugenio Suarez, but given the Yankees' recent infield acquisitions, a trade for Suarez may be unlikely.
Writing for Yanks go Yard, Peyton Crowder suggested Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser, whose performance this season with the White Sox would make him a fantastic fit in the Bronx.
"[...] one name that has gone relatively unnoticed could be a perfect fit for the Yankees: White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser, who has been fantastic in his 10 starts on the South Side," Crowder said. "He has posted a 1.89 ERA through 62 innings with 44 strikeouts."
"Now, do we expect him to continue to perform at such a ridiculous level if he does get dealt to the Yankees? Probably not. But could he very well be an excellent third of fourth starter? Absolutely. He has two very good fastball shapes, a trait pitching coach Matt Blake and the rest of the Yankees staff adore. His breaking stuff hasn’t been great, but you would imagine that would be something that gets worked on."
Houser has a 6-2 record this season in 11 starts, and a 2.10 ERA,
The Yankees have been hurting for pitchers for a while now. While the position isn't exactly their biggest issue (they could use stronger defense overall), the sheer number of injuries this season has taken a toll. The Yankees' most recent loss was Clarke Schmidt, who went in for season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 11. Carlos Rodon and Max Fried have been picking up the slack for the most part, but Fried has had his own share of recent minor finger injuries. The Yankees have begun utilizing hopeful up-and-comer Cam Schlittler, who has given two strong starts since being called up.
