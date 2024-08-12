Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Breaks Silence on Being Voted Most Overrated MLB Player
The New York Yankees' most significant move at the trade deadline has been paying dividends so far.
The big splash in reference was the deal to acquire the versatile Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three minor leaguers, two of which were ranked in the top 20 in the Yankees' farm system in Agustin Ramirez (No. 20) and Jared Serna (No. 19).
Chisholm has provided a major spark in the Yankees' lineup and has performed well with a .296/.345/.704 slash line, a 1.049 OPS, seven home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 13 games in pinstripes.
The 26-year-old's attitude has also been a breath of fresh air given his willingness to slide in at third base, a position he had never played at the big-league level.
However, back in June, Chisholm was voted as the most overrated player in major league baseball in a poll by The Athletic, where they surveyed over 100 players.
Chisholm, who received a 20.3% of the votes for this title, commented on being named most overrated in the league in a recent conversation with FOX Sports.
"What was it, like 11 players? I definitely knew who they were talking to, too. It wasn't hard to find out who the players were," Chisholm told Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports. "I didn't really care. Who cares what somebody else has to say about me? If he really voted that I'm overrated, that means you got something in your psyche, brother."
"Like me, I'm not going out and voting who's an overrated player because I don't even know who an overrated player is," he said. "I don't look at people that hard. I only look at people who are good, I'm sorry. So you call me overrated, I gotta be good. That's how I look at it."
Chisholm has always been a player that does not care what his peers think of him. His unique personality was rumored to have scared some potential suitors away at the deadline, but not the Yankees.
Chisholm was an All-Star back in 2022 and landed on the cover of the popular video game "MLB The Show" in 2023.
Since joining the Yankees on July 28, Chisholm has certainly proved the doubters wrong, as he has been a crucial piece on a club that looks completely rejuvenated.
As far as being viewed as overrated, Chisholm does not seem to care, and his recent performance would solidify this claim.