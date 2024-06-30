Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone Breaks Silence on Marcus Stroman’s Outburst at Teammate
While the New York Yankees earned a 16-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, the game’s most significant moment came when pitcher Marcus Stroman was seen yelling towards teammate Gleyber Torres in the fifth inning for Torres' inability to turn a double play.
After the game, Stroman explained his emotional outburst by saying, “I’m very passionate. I care a lot about winning for this team, for this city. And yeah, sometimes raw emotion comes out.”
Stroman also added that he, “checked in with everybody I needed to check in with after the game,” regarding the incident between him and Torres.
One would assume Stroman also checked in with Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
And Boone addressed his pitcher's actions before the Yankees’ disappointing 9-3 defeat to Toronto on Saturday.
“You never want to get in a situation where you’re voicing frustration in and around a play or of a teammate,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “But 162 [games], we’re family, it happens. One of the reasons you’re able to handle those things and deal with them well is because of the strength of that room and the closeness of these guys. I don’t think anyone really took much offense to it.
“It’s a passionate play in the middle of a game,” Boone continued. “I think Stro handled it really well immediately after and in the aftermath.”
Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees in January. The 33-year-old has a 7-3 record with a 3.29 ERA in 17 starts this season.
Boone also noted that he appreciates the competitive fire Stroman shows on the mound.
“That’s who he’s been,” Boone said. “That’s the kind of teammate he’s been since he walked in the doors here. We love him and I know he loves being on this team and part of this. That’s just who he is. Again, a little emotion in a moment, but it doesn’t break the closeness of that group.”