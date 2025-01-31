Yankees Sign Former College Quarterback to Minor League Deal
The New York Yankees made an unconventional move earlier this week, adding a pitcher to their organization with a limited baseball background.
On Tuesday, former Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan announced on Twitter/X that he had signed a minor league deal with the Yankees.
Nolan, a former three-star football recruit, played 21 games and started 19 for the Beavers from 2020 to 2022, completing 60.7% of his passes for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He helped lead Oregon State to the 2021 LA Bowl.
His football career took a turn after he suffered a neck injury five games into the 2022 season, which ultimately cost him his starting job. That setback led him to transfer to TCU during the following offseason. However, Nolan left the Horned Frogs’ program before fall camp ended and transferred once more to Morningside University, a small NAIA school in Sioux City, Iowa. It was at Morningside where he played his only college baseball.
In seven appearances with the Mustangs, Nolan allowed three hits and two earned runs over 3.1 innings, striking out three batters while walking nine. After college, he continued his baseball development at Driveline, a renowned data-driven facility in Seattle.
On Jan. 20, the 25-year-old right-hander showcased his skills at Driveline’s pro day, mixing a fastball, sinker, sweeper, and changeup. While his secondary pitches showed some command issues, his fastball reached 97 mph. Just eight days later, Nolan signed with the Yankees.
“Thank you @Yankees for giving me this opportunity,” Nolan wrote on Twitter/X. “Thankful for all the help and guidance along the way! Excited to get to work.”
As with most players beginning their professional baseball careers, Nolan will likely be assigned to Rookie Ball in the Florida Complex League, where he will continue his development under the guidance of the Yankees’ minor league coaching staff.
