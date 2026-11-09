4 Potential Landing Spots for David Bednar if He Leaves the Yankees

The New York Yankees have made their intentions clear regarding David Bednar, but retaining their closer will be an uphill battle with several other suitors in the market for late-inning relief.

Following an impressive first full season in pinstripes, Bednar enters free agency as one of baseball's most attractive late-inning relievers.

The two-time All-Star converted 35 of 39 save opportunities in 2026, posting a 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts across 69 1/3 innings.

Bednar also made significant adjustments to his pitching repertoire while in New York, increasingly relying on his splitter, which became his most effective weapon against opposing hitters.

The Yankees extended Bednar a $23.15 million qualifying offer, giving him until November 17 to accept or pursue a potentially lucrative multi-year contract.

While retaining him should remain among general manager Brian Cashman's highest priorities, several organizations could emerge as legitimate competition.

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

Could a reunion with the Pirates be in the cards?

Pittsburgh might be the most intriguing destination, especially since Bednar spent the majority of his career there before being traded to New York at the 2025 deadline.

The Pittsburgh-area native established himself as one of baseball's most dependable closers with the Pirates, earning two All-Star selections and recording a National League-leading 39 saves in 2023.

More importantly, Pittsburgh appears increasingly committed to building a contender around its young core, particularly rising star Konnor Griffin and ace Paul Skenes.

With Skenes projected to reach free agency following the 2029 season, there should be some urgency to capitalize on the years Pittsburgh has remaining with one of baseball's premier starting pitchers.

The Pirates already have an emerging closer in Mason Montgomery, alongside former Yankee Luke Weaver, but bringing Bednar back would further strengthen their late-inning options.

The biggest obstacle would likely be financial. Pittsburgh would need to commit significant money to a veteran reliever while also surrendering draft-pick compensation because of Bednar's qualifying offer.

For an organization that has traditionally been reluctant to make substantial free-agent investments, that could make a reunion difficult.

2. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs could be among the more realistic contenders for Bednar's services, particularly given their need for additional bullpen stability.

Chicago finished 2026 with a 3.93 bullpen ERA, and its pitching staff could look significantly different next season.

Chicago faces significant questions across its pitching staff, with Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, and David Peterson all entering free agency. With several key contributors potentially departing, the Cubs have substantial holes to fill in both their starting rotation and bullpen.

The Cubs have already begun addressing their bullpen by re-signing Jacob Webb, but adding Bednar would provide an established ninth-inning presence while allowing Daniel Palencia and Webb to handle other high-leverage situations.

However, with Chicago expected to invest heavily in starting pitching, the question becomes how much money the organization is willing to commit to its bullpen.

For a team looking to strengthen its postseason chances, Bednar would represent a significant upgrade.

3. Detroit Tigers

Detroit might present one of the clearest opportunities for Bednar to immediately step into a full-time closer role.

The Tigers struggled significantly with late-inning consistency in 2026, recording a staggering 31 blown saves before declining veteran Kenley Jansen's contract option.

With Jansen departing and Will Vest facing an uncertain recovery timeline, Detroit has a legitimate need for an established ninth-inning arm.

Interestingly, the Tigers have already expressed interest in Bednar, having explored acquiring him when Pittsburgh made him available at the 2025 trade deadline, but ultimately weren't willing to meet the Pirates' asking price.

Now, the Tigers have another opportunity to pursue Bednar without giving up a package of prospects. With significant money coming off the books following the departures of Tarik Skubal, Kenley Jansen, and Gleyber Torres, Detroit could have the financial flexibility to make a serious offer.

Bednar wouldn't come cheap, particularly with draft-pick compensation attached to his qualifying offer, but the Tigers may be in a better spot to make that investment.

For Bednar, Detroit could offer something other interested teams might not: an opportunity to remain the unquestioned closer while helping a competitive team address one of its biggest weaknesses.

4. Toronto Blue Jays

The possibility of Bednar remaining in the American League East shouldn't be overlooked.

Toronto has an established closer in Louis Varland, who finished 2026 with 35 saves and an impressive 1.27 ERA, but the Blue Jays could still benefit significantly from additional late-inning stability.

As Toronto looks to rebuild its bullpen, the organization faces several decisions regarding its pitching depth, particularly with veterans Paul Sewald and Patrick Corbin entering free agency.

Bednar's evolution with the Yankees should make him particularly appealing.

During his first full season in New York, Bednar substantially increased his splitter usage, throwing it 41.2% of the time compared to 19.7% in 2025. Opponents managed just a .353 OPS against the pitch, helping him produce one of the strongest seasons of his career.

Adding Bednar would give Toronto another proven high-leverage option alongside Varland and Tyler Rogers, potentially creating one of the American League's more formidable late-inning combinations.

However, whether Bednar would entertain a role without guaranteed save opportunities remains another question.

Ultimately, the Yankees should still have an advantage in familiarity, with Bednar already demonstrating his ability to succeed in New York. But if negotiations turn into a bidding war, Cashman could find himself competing with several organizations eager to secure one of the offseason's most dependable relievers.

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