Crystal Ball Prediction: Yankees Re-Sign Cody Bellinger

Despite all the pomp and circumstance, there's no world where Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees don't come to an agreement.

Everything Bellinger has been doing this offseason was try to leverage as much out of the Yankees as possible. Per usual, this team doesn't budge and is set on their decision.

Years later, they'll likely look back on this move and realize they were right all along. In no world should the Yankees sign Bellinger to a seven-year contract like he's seeking.

Five years in the $155-160 million range is more than enough for a guy who was MVP back in 2019. That's not to say Beli isn't producing, his numbers last year indicated otherwise, but his contract can't be based off the outrageous number Kyle Tucker landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees Will Re-Sign Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is mulling over multiple offers from multiple teams and is expected to make a decision shortly. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) January 20, 2026

Yankees fans need to take a step back and realize this is a business. At the end of the day, Bellinger knows exactly what he's doing, as are the Yankees. The two-time All Star will be back in New York, it's just taken far too long to actually get to that point.

Bellinger was obviously waiting until Tucker signed his deal, but in no world is he going to earn the same number, nor anywhere close. It's not like Tucker is the best outfielder on the planet, far from it, but he's only a touch above what Bellinger brings to the table.

Everything Beli has been doing has been to put pressure on the Yankees. What he quickly learned is this team doesn't care and they're not going to budge for one single player. Again, Bellinger hasn't had a major accomplishment since 2023, and before that it was 2020. Recent success isn't in his favor, and teams are well aware of that.

Mets Were Never Seriously Interested

"This has reminded me a lot of (DJ) LeMahieu."



New episode of Pinstripe Post with @joelsherman1 dissecting the Yankees negotiations with Cody Bellinger. pic.twitter.com/FfNqKL2leI — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 20, 2026

After signing Bo Bichette, the Mets spent about as much money as they could possibly afford. They could still bring in Bellinger, absolutely, but the 30-year-old is nowhere near worth the luxury tax that would be forced upon them.

A Yankees reunion with Bellinger is about as guaranteed as the sun setting at night and rising in the morning. Bellinger may have other options on the table, but the 225 career home run hitter certainly isn't going a team like the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees best chances of winning this year are with Bellinger on their team, and everyone knows that. The lefty tried to push the team to their limits, but they're dead-set on only bringing him back at their latest offer, and Bellinger will be forced to settle imminently.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!