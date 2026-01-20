Yankees, Cody Bellinger Deal Still Likely to Happen

New York Yankees fans are being asked to keep the faith when it comes to the club re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger.

To date, the two sides remain nowhere close to agreeing on a deal to bring the former National League MVP back to the Bronx.

But all hope isn't lost, according to former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, who said "the Yankees don't have a panic pivot" after watching Kyle Tucker land that four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I still think it's likely that Bellinger goes back," Bowden told the "Foul Territory" podcast. "He's been offered five years, $160 million with opt outs after years two and three. My understanding is that the Yankees are willing to give a huge signing bonus as well."

"I think the offer the Yankees have on the table is astronomical, especially when you look at his six-year history.

"He's good years, he's had bad years. Been inconsistent. So I think this is a very good offer," Bowden adds.

"The market is what it is," Bowden notes. "I do not believe there is a team in baseball that has offered Cody Bellinger seven years. I don't think that's out there. I don't think he's had an offer of six years."

'Hold The Line'

Right now, a deal doesn't appear to be on the horizon.

"The Yankees have made the internal decision to hold the line on Bellinger, according to a person with knowledge of the situation," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports. "They’re convinced that their latest offer of five years, $160 million with two opt-outs is not only fair, but it’s their last proposal. The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

"While the door remains open for further talks with agent , the message to Bellinger’s camp is unmistakable: Take it or leave it," Klapisch adds.

Contract Length

"(Scott) Boras still wants seven years. The Yankees aren’t budging off five. If (Boras and Bellinger) can do better than that, the Yankees’ attitude is, ‘Fine, take it, good luck,’ is how one major league source put it this weekend," Klapisch notes.

Jan 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Scott Boras watches as Alex Bergman is introduced as a new Cubs player at a press conference at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The Athletic has since learned, via a league source who has been briefed on the ongoing talks, that the Yankees would be willing to include opt-outs after Year 2 and Year 3 of the five-year deal," according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

"That’s in addition to a signing bonus, which the New York Post’s Jon Heyman first reported. At the time of the Yankees’ latest offer, Bellinger’s camp had been pushing for a deal with seven years and a higher average annual value (than $31 million to $32 million), and it appears they haven’t moved off the request," Kuty reports.

Potential Landing Spots

"The Yankees and Blue Jays figure to be the two teams that will, though the Mets can’t be ruled out as a potential landing spot for the outfielder, either," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.

"One rival evaluator notes how well Cody Bellinger would fit into the Mets' current roster: plays all three OF spots plus 1B (giving another alternative to Jorge Polanco), fits the pre-winter aim of run prevention, plus depth in a top-heavy lineup," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

"He's the last big money position player on the board. The Mets haven't been focused on him all winter, but then again, back in November, they probably never dreamed they pay a third baseman who's never played third $42 million in free agency," Olney notes.

If the Yankees whiff on Bellinger, Bowden says New York will look internally to Jasson Dominguez with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones also in the mix.

