Former Yankees Infielder Wins Texas Congressional Primary

Former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixiera is one step closer to representing the people of Texas' 21st congressional district in Washington, DC come 2027.

Teixiera, who won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, won the primary last night with 60.9% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. In a statement released after the race was called in his favor, Texiera thanked his supporters and family.

"This is a huge victory, and I’m truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21," Teixeira wrote on social media.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, put in the work, donated, and especially prayed for us along the way. My amazing family has been by my side every step of the way – my wonderful wife Leigh and our three kids – and I’m blessed by their support as I prepare to serve the country we love," he continued.

"We’re going to run a strong race and win big in November, then hit the ground running to fight for Texas families. Thank you again, TX-21. God bless Texas, and God bless America."

Before the election, Texiera was endorsed by President Donald Trump and vowed to "help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty" in the statement he released last August announcing his candidacy.

Teixiera will campaign until the general election in November, where he should boast an advantage over his opponent in Texas' 21st district as the Republican candidate. He will face Democrat Kristin Hook, who won her party's primary.

Teixiera was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2001 MLB Draft after slipping to the ninth round of the 1998 MLB Draft and opting to play college baseball at Georgia Tech instead. He made his debut with Texas in 2003, He played four full seasons with the Rangers and bounced around various teams until he landed with the Yankees in 2009.

Teixiera spent the rest of his career in Pinstripes until retiring in 2016. His best season with the Yankees came during their 2009 World Series run, where he slashed .292/ .383/ .565 for an OPS of .948 and hit 39 home runs during the regular season.

After retiring, Teixiera spent 2017 to 2020 as a baseball analyst on ESPN. A three-time All Star himself, Teixiera coached the 2024 All Star Futures Game National League team.

