Yankees Outfield Backup Plan Includes Familiar Face

Yes, the New York Yankees want to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger. But general manager Brian Cashman knows you can't always get what you want, so it's good to have a backup plan.

The New York Post's Greg Joyce reports a fallback option for the Yankees could be a reunion with outfielder Harrison Bader.

"The Bronxville native is known more for his glove but is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he hit .277 with a career-high 117 OPS-plus across 146 games between the Twins and Phillies," Joyce notes.

Back To The Future?

"The 31-year-old was well-liked in his time with the Yankees but also has an injury history despite staying mostly healthy the last two seasons," Joyce adds.

The Yankees acquired Bader before the MLB trade deadline in 2022 in a deal which sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bader played in 98 games over parts of two seasons for the Yankees. He hit .237 with seven home runs and 19 stolen bases. The Cincinnati Reds claimed him off waivers from the Yankees in August of 2023.

Robust Market

It would be wise for Cashman to kick the tires on Bader because the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports there is a robust market for Bellinger.

"He’s basically erased those two subpar offensive years, especially after showing in The Bronx he is again a terrific two-way player," Heyman reports. "The Yankees want him back, but the Mets, Phillies and his former Dodgers team also fit. He only says he wants to play for a winner, but hard to know if that rules out the Mets, who have openings at both CF and 1B."

Contract Projections

Heyman predicts Bellinger will land a six-year, $180 million contract. That's in line with what Joyce is saying.

"(B)ellinger, without the qualifying offer attached to him, should have a crowded market for his services, the 30-year-old outfielder/first baseman expected to fetch a multiyear contract north of $150 million," Joyce adds.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Bellinger will get a five-year, $140 million contract.

Possible Bidders

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the Yankees, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers are the best fits for Bellinger.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists the Yankees, Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits for Bellinger.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.

He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bellinger opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

